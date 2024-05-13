Kinney County, Texas, one of several American border communities, has seen criminal prosecutions explode as illegal immigration has hit record levels on President Joe Biden’s watch.

During a House Budget Committee hearing last week, Kinney County Attorney Brent Smith told lawmakers that in 2020, under former President Donald Trump, the county reported just 134 criminal charges for prosecution.

After Biden “issued multiple executive orders, revoking numerous border security policies,” Smith said criminal charges for prosecution skyrocketed in 2021 to nearly 3,000, roughly 6,800 in 2022, and more than 5,800 in 2023.

This indicates that from 2020 to 2022, Kinney County saw criminal charges for prosecution increase by almost 5,000 percent, and from 2020 to 2023, increase by more than 4,200 percent.

“Kinney County normally operates within a $6 million-dollar annual budget,” Smith told lawmakers:

However, the open border policies enacted by the Biden administration has required the county to significantly expand the capacities of our local criminal justice system, costing Texas taxpayers an additional 10.5 million dollars. [Emphasis added]

Public schools, first responder systems, and law enforcement agencies are suffering due to record illegal immigration under Biden, Smith said.

On two occasions, Smith told lawmakers, Kinney County residents needing emergency medical services died because such services were tending to migrant crossings.

“On both occasions, all available paramedics were already deployed to human smuggling events miles away and were unable to respond to the county residents,” Smith said. “This is a clear example of how open border policies have deadly consequences for Americans across this nation.”

Kinney County has a population of fewer than 3,200 residents. At the same time, the Del Rio Sector of the southern border, where Kinney County sits, has seen nearly 200,000 migrants cross in the region from October 2023 through March of this year.

