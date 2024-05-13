George Conway: The NYC Business Record Trial Is Helping Trump

Attorney George Conway said Monday on CNN’s special coverage of former President Donald Trump’s New York trial that cable news airing the details was helping Trump politically.

Conway said, “I mean, they’re all working off the same talking points. I mean, they’re saying exactly the same thing. And the fact of the matter is I want to make a political point here. I’ve already made the legal point. The politicians can point here is that ‘Oh, this is terrible says is designed to keep him off the campaign trail.’ Well, actually, if you look at it politically in my judgment, this is helping him politically in the following sense: it is keeping him from being on television saying all the crazy things, like in Wildwood the other day. That show in Wildwood, New Jersey, I wish it had been broadcast on this network and all the other networks live so everybody could see how crazy he was.”

He added, “This is actually helping him politically by keeping the attention away from the nutty things he says and does. So. I mean, I think that’ll change if there’s a jury conviction here, but I think it’s not necessarily hurting him politically at this moment at this time.”

