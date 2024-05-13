Nolte: Leftist Washington Post Demands We Take Cold Showers to Save Planet

The hypocritical lunatics at the far-left Washington Post are demanding we do something they never would — take cold showers to save Mother Earth.

When I first saw the headline for this anti-science piece of nonsense—“Why you should embrace using cold water, almost all the time” — I assumed the Post would stick to things like dishwashers and washing machines. No way would they demand we take cold showers, I foolishly assumed. That would be a ridiculous request, a bridge too far, a way to get laughed off the planet.

Brother, was I wrong.

But I should’ve known better. After all, one of the left’s tactics is to bludgeon us with their extremism to keep us off guard. Here is the latest example of that, and while you read this, keep in mind that we are only three years out of a pandemic that took up to a million American lives [emphasis added]:

Showering accounts for roughly 17 percent of the water Americans use in their homes, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Your steamy showers also consume energy: Nearly half of a home’s hot water is used for bathing. A cold shower not only uses less energy than a hot one, but it also saves water because you don’t have run the tap while you wait for it to heat up, said Jennifer Amann, senior fellow in the buildings program at the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, a nonprofit group. You should also rethink washing your hands with hot or warm water for the same reason, she added.

The Post demanding we use cold water to rinse our dishes, only proves that no one at the Post has ever done their own dishes—which is why they love their illegal aliens so much.

The Post also demands we use cold water to do our laundry.

Trust me on this…

The liars and conspiracy theorists at the Post want you and me to live like eighth-century savages but have no intention of doing the same. While we’re guilted and then regulated into cold showers, cold dishwater, no air conditioning, and mass transit, these elite hypocrites will continue to enjoy their hot showers, their air conditioning, and their private jets.

Don’t be fooled…

Like air conditioning, hot water is one of mankind’s greatest inventions. It’s not just about the luxury of it; it’s about the vital importance of cleanliness. Hot water cleans and disinfects a helluva lot better than cold water. It also helps stop the spread of infection, germs, and viruses.

It’s the same with single-use plastic. The enviro-loons hate single-use plastic (water bottles, straws, etc.), but those things create a much healthier society.

Me? I’m reasonable on this issue, but not because I believe in Climate Change (I do not), but to save money. Most of the laundry is done with cold or cool water. My water heater is set low enough so you can shower and do dishes without adding any cold water. But…

Take cold showers? You first, Washington Post.

And they will not. They will only ever ask others to do it and laugh at those gullible enough to fall for this Global Warming nonsense.

