British Boxer Sherif Lawal Dead at 29 After Collapsing During Pro Boxing Debut

British middleweight boxer Sherif Lawal collapsed in the ring during his first professional fight on Sunday. Lawal was later pronounced dead.

He was only 29 years old.

The British Boxing Board of Control issued a statement Monday announcing the fighter’s death.

“Sherif Lawal was knocked down by a blow to the head from Malam Varela in the fourth round of a scheduled six-round middleweight fight on Sunday at Harrow Leisure Centre.,” the Associated Press said. “The referee waved it off to allow paramedics to attend to Lawal. He was taken to hospital but died.”

Warren Boxing management also posted a statement marking the young fighter’s passing.

“Last night, Sherif Lawal was making his debut at a show at Harrow Leisure Centre, in which our boxer Courtney Bennett was scheduled to fight. Unfortunately during Sherif’s fight, he collapsed and despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he was later pronounced dead.

“Warren Boxing Management would like to send our condolences to all of Sherif’s family, friends, coaches and all those close to him at this tragic time.”

Lawal began his amateur career in 2018. No further details were provided on his death.

The Associated Press contributed to this story