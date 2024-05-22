A Queens liquor store owner was arrested after “accidentally” shooting one of two alleged robbers who entered his store Monday around 7:45 p.m.

The New York Post reported that two 20-year-old men, Kevin Pullutasi and Edwin Poaquiza, entered Franja Wines and Liquors and allegedly tried to steal some alcohol.

Fifty-three-year-old Francisco Valerio and his brother were able to force the suspects out of the business “but Pullutasi turned back around and the argument got physical.”

At this point, Valerio pulled a 9mm handgun, which he claimed he intended to use to pistol whip Pullutasi. However, Valerio ended up shooting Pullutasi in the stomach.

Valerio indicated “that he accidentally shot [Pullutasi],” according to prosecutors.

Gothamist reported that the two alleged robbers and Valerio were arrested, noting, “Valerio was also arrested and charged with reckless endangerment. Police officials said he is a licensed gun owner.”

