A man in Michigan who has a suspended driver’s license apparently made one big mistake when he joined a court Zoom call in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

District Judge Cedric Simpson could not believe what was happening when the man joined the online meeting while driving a car, Fox 13 reported Wednesday.

Video footage of the incident shows Simpson ask defendant Corey Harris if he is driving. “Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office, actually. So just give me one second. I’m parking right now,” Harris tells him.

The astonished judge drops his pen onto his desk before asking Harris if he is “stationary.” Harris then informs him that he is.

“Okay, so maybe I don’t understand something,” Simpson says to Harris’ public defender. “This is a driving while license suspended [case], and he was just driving, and he didn’t have a license.”

Harris then appears to understand what is happening and holds up his hand as if to get the judge’s attention. The judge then says, “I don’t even know why he would do that.”

The judge informed those in the courtroom that Harris’ bond is revoked and he is to turn himself in to authorities. “Failure to turn himself in will result in a bench warrant with no bond,” Simpson added.

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the incident, one person writing, “Well, at least he had his seatbelt on.”

“This guy really face palmed,” another user said.

In Michigan, it is a serious matter for a person to drive with a suspended or revoked license, according to White Law PLLC.

“Depending on the situation, an individual who violates their suspended license may face misdemeanor or felony charges,” the firm’s website said.

In 2021, Breitbart News reported that Michigan began lifting suspensions on tens of thousands of driver’s licenses.

The suspensions occurred if they “resulted from a failure to appear in court (FAC), or a failure to comply with judgment (FCJ), including failure to pay tickets or court fines,” the outlet said.