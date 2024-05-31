A man was stabbed in New York City’s Time Square on Thursday, and police sources say three suspects with a machete targeted him.

The incident happened outside a McDonald’s restaurant located near 45th Street and Broadway at approximately 1:00 p.m. Police arrested three unidentified suspects in the case, the New York Post reported:

“Law enforcement sources say the stabbing was tied to a group of scammers who sell compact discs to unsuspecting tourists in a shameless cash grab,” the outlet stated. The victim was stabbed in both of his legs and taken to a hospital, ABC 7 reported: The Post article noted that the man was listed in stable condition. A machete is described as being “a large knife with a wide blade, used for cutting trees and plants or as a weapon,” per the Cambridge Dictionary. Video footage shows what appears to be a bloodstain on the sidewalk in front of a black folding chair at the scene as officials investigate:

On May 11, a man was accused of stabbing a tourist near Times Square as she walked with someone. The suspect was identified as 62-year-old Cyril Destin, who has a long history of arrests and reportedly lives at a nearby location for people who are formerly homeless, according to Breitbart News.

Video footage shows the moment he rose from his walker and allegedly lunged at the tourists. He then sat back down and held the knife in plain view:

When police arrived a few minutes later, they told him to drop the knife before they placed him in custody.

“Charges against the subject are pending. Meanwhile, the victim was treated at a local hospital for a stab wound to her chest. She was later listed in stable condition,” the Breitbart News report said.

In February, a survey found that a majority of U.S. citizens believe crime is getting worse in President Joe Biden’s (D) America as the November election approaches, per Breitbart News.