An illegal alien with a long criminal history who was deported from the United States in 2016 is now accused of murder after selling fentanyl pills to a 45-year-old man who died as a result in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jorge Miranda, a 46-year-old illegal alien from Ecuador, was indicted last month in Clark County by a grand jury for second-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm, trafficking a controlled substance, selling a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, among other charges.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), Miranda sold fentanyl pills in February to the 45-year-old victim, who died of an overdose after ingesting them. At the time of the alleged murder, Miranda had two active warrants for his arrest — one for drug charges and another for a traffic violation.

That month, LVMPD detectives executed a search warrant on Miranda’s residence and found more than 174 grams of M-30 fentanyl pills, more than 243 grams of cocaine, four firearms, and nearly $20,000 in cash.

Following the victim’s overdose from the fentanyl pills, LVMPD detectives said Miranda — with a firearm on him — met up with an undercover agent to sell him 20 fentanyl pills for $400.

Miranda first entered the United States via Los Angeles, California, in May 1988 on a temporary visa that he eventually overstayed, making him an illegal alien. In February 1997, he was convicted of robbery and petit larceny in Las Vegas and spent about five months in prison.

In 1998, Miranda was convicted of grand larceny in Las Vegas. In 1999, he ended up in LVMPD custody yet again. He has been booked into LVMPD custody a total of six times since 1997.

In April 2016, he was arrested in Las Vegas for possession of marijuana, driving without a license, and speeding. The following month, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents deported Miranda back to his native Ecuador.

Sometime between his deportation and early 2019 he successfully crossed the United States-Mexico border and ended up in Las Vegas again. Following his arrest for the man’s murder, ICE agents placed a detainer on him requesting custody of him if he is released from jail at any time.

Miranda remains in the Clark County Detention Center on $250,000 bail.

