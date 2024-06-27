A migrant from Turkey who crossed the United States-Mexico border last year has been accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in the sanctuary state of New York.

Sakir Akkan, a migrant from Turkey, was arrested and charged this month with first-degree rape in Albany, New York, where he is accused of snatching a girl off the street, forcing her into his car, and raping her.

According to local media reports, the 15-year-old girl had run away from a group home after midnight on May 14. Sometime after, the girl told police that Akkan drove up to her and threatened to beat her with a pipe that he was holding in his hand if she did not get into his car.

The girl said that after she got into the back seat of his car, Akkan took her clothes off and raped her as she tried to fight him off. Following the alleged rape, the girl said Akkan let her out of his car and drove off.

At the time of the alleged rape, Akkan had a New Jersey driver’s license. New Jersey is one of several blue states that awards migrants driver’s licenses regardless of immigration status.

Akkan crossed the southern border on Nov. 5, 2023, near San Diego, California, and was arrested by Border Patrol agents. He was subsequently released into the United States interior.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), whose district includes the suburbs of Albany, said President Joe Biden’s administration is responsible.

“Joe Biden’s heinous failed open border policies have led to violent crimes, rapes, and murders of innocent Americans,” Stefanik said in a press release. “This latest horrific news of an illegal alien violently raping an innocent 15-year-old girl in Albany is yet another horrific example of the catastrophic inhumane consequences of Joe Biden’s failed far-left Democrat open border policies.”

Akkan remains in custody at the Albany County Jail and is awaiting a bail hearing.

