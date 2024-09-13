VIDEO: Police — Illegal Alien Murdered Father, Mother, and Two Children in New York

An illegal alien is accused of murdering a family of four in Irondequoit, New York, on August 31 as citizens suffer under President Joe Biden’s open border policies.

A native of the Dominican Republic, 34-year-old Julio Cesar Pimentel Soriano, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with four counts of first-degree murder, the Democrat and Chronicle reported on Friday.

The outlet continued:

Fraime Ubaldo, 30, Marangely Moreno-Santiago, 26, and the pair’s two children — Evangeline Ubaldo-Moreno, 4, and Sebastian Ubaldo-Moreno, 2 — were all killed inside the family’s home at 329 Knapp St. Emergency responders were called to the home around 5:20 a.m. on Aug. 31 to battle a fire. Multiple fires were set around the home, which were extinguished by Irondequoit firefighters who then found the four bodies inside. Police said the fires were an apparent attempt to cover up the killings.

Authorities who are still investigating the case have not disclosed the family’s manner of death but said the individuals did not die as a result of the blaze:

In a social media post on Friday, the Irondequoit Police Department announced the arrest and detailed the suspect’s background.

Soriano is allegedly also wanted in the Dominican Republic for another murder in 2019. “It appears Mr. Soriano entered the island of Puerto Rico illegally and obtained fraudulent New York identification. With that identification, he was free to travel from Puerto Rico to the United States mainland,” the agency said:

Please see the update included on our homicide investigation. Posted by Irondequoit Police Department on Friday, September 13, 2024

After the bodies were found, Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters said, “It’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen. I’ll remember it for life,” WXXI reported on September 2.

Peters offered more information during a press conference:

Officials are reportedly holding Soriano at the Monroe County Jail without bail, according to the Chronicle.

During his speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July, former President Donald Trump, who is running against Vice President Kamala Harris for the White House in 2024, spotlighted the plight of Angel Families and their loved ones who have allegedly been killed by illegal aliens flooding over the border on Biden’s watch, according to Breitbart News.

Trump stated, “This is my vow: I will not let these killers and criminals into our country.”