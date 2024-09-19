Philadelphia Man Pleads Guilty to Falsely Accusing Fantasy Football Rival of Planning Two Terror Attacks

Twenty-five-year-old Matthew Gabriel of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of giving law enforcement false terror tips against his fantasy football rival.

According to the Daily Mail, on August 3, 2023, Gabriel falsely tipped police that his rival was planning a shooting in Norway in which he would “take as many as they can at a concert and then head to a department store.” The false threat report was made to Norway authorities because Gabriel’s rival was there studying abroad.

A “900-hour investigation” was launched and ended after Gabriel admitted that the threat was not real.

Then, earlier in 2024, Gabriel tipped police to a threat against the University of Iowa, claiming his rival wanted to blow the school up.

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero was bewildered by Gabriel’s second false tip, as it was made while he was already being prosecuted for the first false tip.

NBC News noted Gabriel “could face up to five years behind bars.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.