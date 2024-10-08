Tim Walz’s Minnesota Hit by Foreign Burglary Gang, Police Say

The police chief of a Minneapolis suburb in Democrat Gov. Tim Walz’s Minnesota is warning residents that a “South American crime ring” has been targeting high-end homes in the area.

The burglary ring is targeting affluent homeowners and taking expensive jewelry and other high-dollar merchandise, according to Medina Police Chief Jason Nelson, Alpha News reported.

“These criminals know what they’re doing,” Nelson said. “They’re targeting homes when no one is there, and they’ve never been confrontational. We’re talking millions of dollars in stolen jewelry, and none of it is turning up locally.”

The chief added that these crooks are not living locally.

“They fly into a certain part of the country, rent a car, and then drive around the Midwest committing high-end burglaries,” Chief Nelson continued. “They’re in and out of master bedrooms in under 10 minutes, taking only high-value items and leaving costume jewelry behind.”

He said that the crooks are using advanced tools, including cellphone and Wi-Fi jammers, GPS trackers, and surveillance cameras.

The chief also noted that there have been up to ten similar break-ins in Medina and added that other Minneapolis suburbs have also been targets of the crime spree. The other suburbs include Eden Prairie, Woodbury, and Lake Elmo, Nelson said.

Democrat Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, has been an ardent fan of Joe Biden’s border crisis and has bragged about forcing Minnesota schools to have to deal with multiple languages in the classroom.

Several high-profile Minnesotans have already borne the brunt of Walz’s obsession with untrammeled immigration. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley was one of the victims when his home was broken into between September 14 and 16. The home of Twins owner Jim Pohlad was also targeted.

Nelson added that the thefts have added up into the millions of dollars, in what authorities have come to call “burglary tourism.”

Minnesota, of course, is hardly alone in suffering crime sprees by migrant gangs during the ongoing Biden-Harris border crisis.

As the wave of crime committed by Joe Biden’s border crossers continues, cities across the country have suffered at the hands of these criminal gangs.

Retail theft rings have struck in New York, Chicago, and L.A. among others. Pickpocket rings have sprung up in New York City. And a rising tide of sexual assaults perpetrated by Biden-Harris’s migrants has washed across the country.

