A man accused in a Memphis, Tennessee, shooting on October 30 was released without bail, causing outrage among officials.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Tyreese Earnest, is accused of hunting down a FedEx employee outside a distribution center and shooting him, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

An image shows the man involved in the case:

Earnest allegedly shot the victim who was his coworker, ABC 24 reported on Sunday.

The outlet said state Sen. Brent Taylor is firing off criticisms of Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and Shelby County General Sessions Judge Bill Anderson regarding the case.

The victim was shot in his arm and chest, per, WREG:

The ABC 24 article continued:

On Nov. 23, 2024, Taylor released alleged courtroom audio of Judge Anderson during the hearing of Tyreese Earnest, who is accused of shooting his co-worker at the FedEx World Hub, along with a series of criticisms toward D.A. Steve Mulroy and Judge Bill Anderson to his social media. Earnest, 18, is one of three men charged in the shooting that happened at around 4 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2024, in the FedEx Hub parking lot. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and vandalism.

According to court records, during a hearing on Nov. 12, Judge Anderson reduced Earnest’s bond from $200,000 to ROR (Released on Own Recognizance). In a social media post on Saturday, Taylor said he obtained the audio of Judge Anderson granting the suspect ROR. Readers can listen to the audio by clicking here. “Frankly, this whole bond hearing involving Judge Anderson and DA Mulroy’s office pisses me off! It highlights what is so wrong with our justice system in Shelby County,” Taylor stated: I have obtained the audio (link in comments) for the hearing where so-called Judge Anderson unacceptably granted a ROR… Posted by Senator Brent Taylor on Saturday, November 23, 2024 Taylor wrote in another post on Sunday that in the audio, Judge Anderson asked the defendant’s mother how much bond they could afford.

“There was NO OBJECTION by the ADA! As a matter of fact, at no point in the audio file can you hear the ADA object during the proceeding! Shockingly, you can hear at minute marker 3:10 that the ADA didn’t even know the condition of the victim”:

Restorative Justice Schemers, like DA Mulroy, Rogue Judge Anderson, and their allies at Just City and Decarcerate Memphis, have been pushing the debunked ability to pay scheme and are now reaping what they sow. Rogue Judge Bill Anderson literally asked, in open court, how much bond the defendant could come up with. Obviously, Tyreese Earnest wanted to get out of jail for free, so the defendant said he could afford nothing.

In a statement, Mulroy said, “The details of the alleged crime, the fact that the victim was ambushed, and the violent nature of it convinces us that this suspect is a threat to public safety.”

Two others accused in the case, twins Ja’Marcus Odell and Ja’Marion Odell, reportedly remain behind bars with $80,000 bonds.