The New York City Police Department’s commissioner said Monday the city has endured a massive increase in felony assault arrests for repeat offenders in the past six years.

Commissioner Jessica Tisch said there has been a 146.5-percent rise in such cases, the New York Post reported Tuesday:

“Suspects with at least three arrests on their rap sheet were charged with assault 442 times last year, up from 274 in 2018 — part of a pattern that shows wrongdoers are being cut loose too often, with the NYPD blaming soft-on-crime Albany lawmakers,” the outlet stated.

The news comes as the number of candidates testing to become NYPD officers has reportedly dwindled in recent years.

Tisch said, “That is what we’re up against. And we know why. The key driving factor is the revolving door of our criminal justice system, created in large part by legislative changes that took effect in 2020.”

The commissioner added that the rise in the violent instances was “driven by assaults on our officers, domestic violence and stranger attacks.”

It is important to note that the number of injuries NYPD officers suffered reportedly rose 32 percent for a time in 2023, per Breitbart News.