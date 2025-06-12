FBI Arrests Man Accused of Dropping Off Bionic Face Shields to L.A. Rioters

The man accused of supplying Los Angeles rioters with “bionic” face shields has been identified and arrested, the FBI said. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

The FBI says it arrested Alejandro Theodoro Orellana on Thursday after he was reportedly identified as the man driving a pickup truck and distributing the face shields to rioters, the New York Post reported.

US Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli said on X that Orellana faces charges of conspiracy to commit civil disorders for distributing the face shields to suspected rioters.

“We are moving quickly to identify and arrest those involved in organizing and/or supporting civil disorder in Los Angeles,” Essayli said.

Trump’s Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino added that Orellana “chose poorly” and urged others to “choose wisely.”

Orellana’s actions hint at the ample funding behind the rioters — with prices starting at $35 and up per shield, it seems highly unlikely Orellana purchased a truckload of these “bionic” shields by himself to be handed out for free to any taker.

If convicted under 18 USC 371, a felony, Orellana could be sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison.

The FBI is also seeking the whereabouts of 40-year-old Elpidio Reyna, who was reputedly seen on camera throwing bricks at federal officers in L.A.

Elpidio Reyna, wanted by the FBI. (@FBILosAngeles)

“WANTED: Elpidio Reyna can run, but he can’t hide. He threw rocks at federal officers leaving a command post in Paramount on Saturday, a brazen attack caught on film and that could have resulted in deaths,” Essayli said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.