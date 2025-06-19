U.S. Attorney: Child Therapist Admits to Sharing Infant Rape Pornography

A Long Island child therapist admitted to sharing horrifying videos and photos depicting infants being raped, the U.S. attorney’s office for the eastern district of New York said.

Renee “Rina” Hoberman, a licensed social worker from Plainview, New York, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to distributing child pornography on the social media app Kik, according to a report by the New York Post.

The 36-year-old reportedly told investigators that she got off on the content, which she disseminated on the internet over the course of several months last year, while working as a therapist based in Melville, New York, where she served children ages 17 and under.

Hoberman admitted to federal agents that she “has a preference for children from infancy to age three, and that she prefers violent depictions of the children in child pornography,” according to the complaint, obtained by the Post.

One of the videos shared by Hoberman reportedly depicted an infant between the ages of six months to one year old being held down and raped by an adult man, prosecutors said.

Hoberman also joined online chat rooms, where she uploaded child pornography and participated in “multiple chats concerning child sexual molestation” as recently as October 16, 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice said in press release announcing her arrest late last year.

In the chats, Hoberman pretended to be a father of several children, claiming that “he” would have anal sex with them, as well as punish them by getting naked, stripping the kids nude, and spanking them while the other children watched, the DOJ added.

Hoberman also invited another online user to visit “his” family in New York to spank and sexually abuse the fictional children, authorities said.

While Hoberman was not in physical possession of children, she nonetheless used social media messaging apps to upload videos “depicting one or more minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” prosecutors said.

Moreover, several videos involved “infants six months to one year of age being physically restrained and raped by an adult male, as the infants cried and frantically screamed for the duration of the videos,” authorities revealed.

The DOJ added that Hoberman shared “heinous and disturbing child pornography, including videos showing infants being restrained and raped” between June 2024 and October 2024.

Hoberman used several usernames in the online chat rooms, including “badgurl854,” “AlwayzSpnkednkd,” “prettyprncss2388,” and “Daddywhospanks Naked,” among others, the New York Post reported.

In October, the child therapist was arrested on charges of distribution of child pornography after authorities received several tips about her online conduct from Kik.

From there, a search of Hoberman’s phone unearthed a hidden folder containing child sexual abuse content.

U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. described the content Hoberman posted to the internet as “extremely vile and unthinkable.”

“The videos the defendant distributed and sought for her own perverse pleasure showed the most innocent members of our society being restrained and violently raped,” the U.S. Attorney said.

“The defendant’s crimes should outrage and offend every decent member of our society,” Nocella added.

“Hoberman faces up to 20 years in prison,” the Post reported.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.