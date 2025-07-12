PHOTO — Seattle Airport Escape: Recaptured Fugitive Is All Smiles with Officers After Lengthy Manhunt

A fugitive who was caught and on his way back to Kentucky was all smiles after weeks of being on the run from the law.

The suspect identified as Sedrick T. Stevenson had bolted away from contracted agents on May 4 at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport but was recently recaptured, Fox News reported on Saturday.

In a social media post on Thursday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office of Kentucky shared images of Stevenson after his recapture and offered more details about the escape. One of the images shows the smiling suspect on a plane with officers.

The agency said he got away from a third party transport company at the airport six weeks ago and “Our local U.S. Marshals Service coordinated with their folks in Seattle as well as the Seattle Police to relocate and arrest Stevenson.”

“Therefore, we wanted to ensure he was brought back without issue. We underwent coordination with the Port of Seattle Police, Seattle Police, U.S. Marshals, Air Marshals, and TSA. I am happy to report that after 2 direct flights, 4 time zone changes, and 21 straight hours, he was booked into the WCRJ. He received VIP service and ensured a 5 Star Yelp review,” the agency continued.

During his initial escape, Stevenson fled from a ticket counter at the airport and managed to get on a light rail train, per KOMO.

Video footage shows the moment Stevenson ran from the ticket counter:

The KOMO report said one image showed his hands cuffed in front of him while in another they appeared to be in his jacket pockets.

The outlet continued:

According to Bowling Green, Kentucky, police, Stevenson is wanted on two felony warrants that include failure to appear for a jury trial on various charges, including third-degree assault of a police officer or a probation officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of the forged instrument and some drug-related charges and resisting arrest among others. Seven years earlier, he was arrested, accused of shooting at a Tennessee police officer following a robbery.

When he was recaptured, Stevenson was reportedly found in a Seattle neighborhood with a person who allegedly helped him escape, the Fox article said.

“This arrest sends a clear message: no matter how long it takes or how far someone runs, justice will catch up with them. Our deputies and taskforce officers worked tirelessly and with unwavering dedication to bring Stevenson back into custody. The community can rest easier, knowing a dangerous fugitive is no longer on the streets,” U.S. Marshal Donrien Stephens stated.

When he initially escaped, Stevenson was being extradited to Kentucky to face the several charges against him.