Police: Auburn University Prof Stabbed to Death While Walking Dog in Park, Suspect Charged

A retired Auburn University professor was found dead in a wooded area of Kiesel Park in Alabama on Saturday, and police have arrested and charged a suspect in the case.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Dr. Julie Gard Schnuelle whom authorities said suffered injuries that indicated an assault was what killed her, WWNY-TV reported on Sunday.

Officials with the Auburn Police Department named Harold Rashad Dabney III as the suspect whom they charged with two counts of capital murder.

Images show the suspect and the victim:

According to the Daily Mail, the suspect is facing the death penalty after the victim was found “stabbed to death” not long after she set out with her dog for a walk.

“Schnuelle’s injuries were consistent with an assault caused by a sharp object believed to likely have been a knife, Auburn police said in a statement obtained by Daily Mail. Her dog was unharmed,” the article noted.

On Sunday, police responded to a call about a suspicious person a few miles away from the park, the WWNY-TV report said:

Police said the suspect was identified as Dabney, and officers made observations that they believe connected him to Gard Schnuelle’s death. Officials said Gard Schnuelle’s red Ford F-150 had been reported missing after her death. They allege the vehicle had been stolen by Dabney after the alleged homicide and was recovered after his arrest.

Video footage shows police tape over the park’s gates as officials continued investigating the case:

Dabney is being held without bond at the Lee County Jail.

In a statement about the professor’s death, the university said, “Julie Gard Schnuelle, DVM, Ph. D., was a beloved member of the Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and the Auburn Family. She served as a faculty member in the Department of Clinical Sciences in the Large Animal/Food Animal section from 2003 to 2021, when she retired as a professor emerita.”

“The Auburn Police Department is leading the investigation, and all questions should be referred to them. Auburn sends our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Dr. Gard Schnuelle during this unimaginably difficult time,” it concluded.