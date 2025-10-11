The man accused of violently assassinating Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk does not want to wear his prison clothes and shackles when he appears in court.

Tyler Robinson’s attorneys presented the request in a 21-page motion to Judge Tony Graf, Fox News reported on Friday.

The attorneys pointed to the case of Bryan Kohberger, who horrifically stabbed four University of Idaho students to death, as precedent. They also said the motion would preserve his constitutional rights to a fair trial.

Robinson’s attorneys “also asked for a closed-door hearing on the issue of physical restraints,” Fox News noted.

The outlet continued:

“With each development in the case generating thousands of articles and comments online, the likelihood of potential jurors seeing and drawing conclusions regarding Mr. Robinson’s guilt and or deserved punishment from obvious signs of pretrial incarceration will only increase,” his lawyers continued. They argued that “the repeated and ubiquitous display” of photos showing their client in a jail jumpsuit “will inevitably lead to prospective juror perception that he is guilty and deserving of death.”

Kirk was fatally shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on September tenth. If Robinson is convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Following his arrest, law enforcement said Robinson was under special watch 24/7 while in jail, per Breitbart News.

One of the inscriptions on an ammunition casing alleged to be Robinson’s referenced the song “Bella Ciao” which is idolized among members of Antifa, Breitbart News reported September 12:

As journalist Jack Posobiec pointed out Friday on Steve Bannon’s War Room, the song has become a worldwide left-wing antifa anthem, though it remains popular for other reasons too. … Authorities also recovered two unfired casings with inscriptions. One read, “Hey fascist! Catch!” while the other stated, “If you read this, you are gay. LMAO.” CNN reported that Robinson, who was taken into custody Thursday night, confessed to assassinating Kirk to his father.

In the days after Kirk’s assassination, President Donald Trump designated Antifa a domestic terrorist organization and directed federal agencies to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle the group’s operations, according to Breitbart News.

Robinson was also “reportedly involved with a disturbing furry subculture, playing pornographic video games and watching content from a user known for ‘furry porn,’ who has also depicted pedophilia,” Breitbart News reported:

The Daily Mail uncovered accounts belonging to Tyler Robinson, who was in a relationship with his transgender roommate, revealing his involvement in furry porn. This included playing a game called “Furry Shades of Gay,” which is reportedly about “love, queer relationships, hot gay sex and slapstick humor.” The outlet notes that Robinson played the game so much that he achieved a prize called an “uncommon sticker” of a cat-human dressed a French maid.

Kirk’s death shocked the world and millions of people mourned his loss — while some leftists celebrated it. In a social media post on Friday, Turning Point USA marked the one month anniversary of his assassination:

“One month ago today. We carry Charlie’s mission in our hearts and his fight in our hands. For God. For freedom. For America,” the organization proclaimed.