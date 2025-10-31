Two sheriffs and numerous officers were arrested and indicted for allegedly helping traffickers run drugs in the Mississippi Delta, as well as in Memphis and, in at least two instances, in Miami.

WAPT reported that U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner noted that a total of 20 people were indicted for allegedly accepting bribes and helping as the drugs were trafficked. The BBC pointed out that “fourteen current and former law-enforcement officers are among 20 defendants.”

Joyner said, “The law enforcement officers and their accomplices provided safe passage of drug transport through the Delta in exchange for bribe money. In two instances, drugs were transported to Memphis and to Miami.”

WAPT observed that the indicted individuals include:

Brandon Addison, who was employed with the Hollandale Police Department and the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office; Javery Howard, who was with the Metcalf Police Department and the Hollandale Police Department; Milton Gaston, who is the Washington County sheriff; Truron Grayson, who worked for the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office; Bruce Williams, who is the Humphreys County sheriff; Sean Williams, who worked for the Yazoo City Police Department; Dexture Franklin, who worked for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Wendell Johnson, who worked for the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office.

Mississippi Today explained that some of the indicted law enforcement personnel “are alleged to have accepted bribes in exchange for providing protection to undercover FBI agents posing as members of a Mexican drug cartel.”

Of the 20 people indicted, the charges against 19 of them of were heightened for allegedly “carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.”

