Watch Live: Hearing on Trump’s Deployment of the National Guard to High-Crime Blue Cities

The Senate Armed Services Committee holds a hearing on President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to high-crime Democrat-run cities on Thursday, December 11.

Trump deployed the National Guard to Washington, DC, along with federalizing the capital’s police to crack down on rampant crime. The president followed this up with deployments to other Democrat-run cities like Los Angeles and Chicago in response to civil unrest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

In November two members of the National Guard were shot by an Afghan national brought to the U.S. by the Biden administration following the disastrous withdrawal of American troops from the country.