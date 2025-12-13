‘Wannabe’ Influencer Jailed For Allegedly Trying to Seduce Teenage Son’s Friend

A 41-year-old Florida woman, questionably described in news reports as a social media “influencer,” reportedly remains in custody after she was arrested for “allegedly making sexual advances to her teenage son’s friend, coercing him to touch her breasts while complaining about her husband.”

Lisa Marie Singh was arrested outside an Applebee’s in late November after a tipster notified authorities that Singh, sought on an active warrant, was at the restaurant, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest document reported by Fox News Digital.

She has since been charged with two counts of “indecent, lewd or lascivious touching” of a minor as well as a parole violation, the outlet reported, also citing Jacksonville Corrections records that indicate she remains in custody with bond set at more than $100,000.

The arrest stemmed from an early September incident at Singh’s home where her alleged victim arrived to meet her son but found only his mother there, according to court documents.

Singh also allegedly invited a group of teens over earlier in the day after an altercation with her husband, according to the Fox report.

The victim told deputies that Singh “displayed flirtatious behavior toward him … rubbing his arms and shoulders” and calling him “babe,” documents allege, later claiming her husband was not able to “satisfy her sexually.”

Court records allege she also kissed the teen several times and fondled him over his clothing.

The boy reportedly told authorities later that he did not object because he felt “extremely awkward and uncomfortable” and did not immediately report the incident because she allegedly threatened to harm him if he told anyone, according to news reports.

According to the sheriff’s office, Singh refused to participate in a police interview or answer any questions and referred deputies to her lawyer.

While described as an “influencer,” a “micro influencer,” and a “wannabe influencer” in various news reports, exactly whether Singh fits an “influencer” description is very suspect. She has fewer than 4,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined.

According to her Facebook page, she has 7,000 followers there and calls herself a “digital creator” while also posting that she is affiliated with a Florida consulting and modeling agency that promotes brands in the “beverage industry.”

However, her social media posts on all three platforms don’t appear to promote any products and are extensively made up of glamour photos of herself.

In one November Facebook post she said she aspired to be on the cover of Maxim magazine.

“Vote for your girl Lisa,” she wrote. “Such an ex[c]iting opportunity. Let’s make it happen. Maxim cover girl 2025.”

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.