A suspect in the “cold-blooded” triple-shooting of three adult men in Florida’s Osceola County was arrested on Saturday and identified as 29-year-old Ahmad Jihad Bojeh.

The shooting occurred outside a home in the Indian Point Subdivision near Kissimmee on Saturday afternoon.

“When deputies arrived at 296 Indian Point Circle, they found three adult males deceased in front of the residence. Authorities say all three victims suffered gunshot wounds,” reported Fox Orlando.

“29-year-old Ahmad Jihad Bojeh was quickly located and detained. Bojeh has been arrested and is being booked into the Osceola County Jail on three counts of murder,” it added.

Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon said there “is no threat to the community” following the suspect’s arrest.

According to WKMG, Blackmon said the “victims were tourists who were stuck at their rental property due to car trouble.”

“Originally a group of four, one of them had left the day before and two of the remaining three were brothers,” it reported. “Those two were identified as Robert Lewis Kraft, 70, of Holland, Michigan, and his brother Douglas Joseph Kraft, 68, of Columbus, Ohio, whom Blackmon said was the twin of the fourth person who had left earlier.

“Bojeh in 2021 was arrested and accused of shooting at a person and at random cars in a Kissimmee gas station’s parking lot, but court records show he was later ‘acquitted by reason of insanity,'” it added.

