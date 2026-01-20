Feds Arrest Four Texas Rideshare Drivers on Sexual Assault Charges

Federal authorities in Texas have arrested four rideshare drivers for kidnapping and sexually assaulting female passengers.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas announced the first results of “Operation Lighthouse” with the indictments of four drivers, three of whom are in custody while one is currently a fugitive.

Abdou Mbacke, 42, Cesar Martell, 32, Janaka Manatunga, 57, and Barney Flores, 35, have all been indicted. Mbake is still on the run, but the other three are in custody and awaiting their first court dates, the government said in a January 15 press release.

The arrests represent efforts by Southern District officials to combat sexual abuse in the rideshare industry.

“Rideshare drivers who exploit the trust of their passengers will face the full force of law in the Southern District of Texas,” said U.S. Attorney Ganjei. “Operation Lighthouse is sending an unmistakably clear message — if you abuse your position to hurt others, we will find you, we will arrest you, we will prosecute you. Every passenger deserves to arrive at their destination safely; my office will fight to make that happen.”

“Cesar Martell, Barney Steve Flores, Janaka Manatunga, and Abdou Mbacke allegedly disguised themselves as trusted rideshare drivers to commit some of the most traumatic and violent crimes against female passengers,” added FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams. “Today’s arrests are due in large part to the bravery of the victims who reported their kidnappings and sexual assaults to law enforcement. We encourage other potential victims of these men, or any other predators posing as rideshare drivers, to come forward and report it to the FBI.”

Court filings say Abdou Mbacke, who is still at large, is accused of kidnapping a female fare, allegedly forcing her into a hotel room, and sexually assaulting her in December of 2023.

Cesar Martell is accused of assaulting two women, one in 2021 and a second in 2023. He is also accused of strangling the women during the assaults. Harris County Sheriff’s office also notes that he was already on probation for a third sexual assault case during the other two assaults.

Janaka Manatunga is reportedly charged with sexually assaulting a female passenger in April of last year.

Finally, Barney Flores is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger in May 2025.

Authorities revealed that all four men had their affiliation with their respective rideshare companies cancelled after receiving complaints about them from passengers.

U.S. Attorney Ganjei also noted that the federal charges are in addition to county and state charges that had previously been filed against these migrants because his office has more resources to make sure the suspects face justice.

Ganjei added that he is just as interested in passengers that attack drivers, and said, “There are cases where the reverse is true… where passengers hail a ride share ride in order to sexually assault the driver. We are just as interested in those cases and want to hear from those victims as well,” KTRK-TV reported.

The DOJ added that anyone with information about other such crimes should call 1-800 CALL FBI or go to Tips.FBI.Gov to make a report.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston