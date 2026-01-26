A woman who wants to abolish prisons and police claims six men gang-raped her in 2021 but she did not report it because she believes it would have been “silly” to have people jailed over it.

The Columbia PhD candidate, Anna Krauthamer, got significant criticism after her essay titled “Why I Didn’t Report My Rape” was published on Saturday in the Nation, the Daily Mail reported Monday.

She claimed she was gang raped in a Las Vegas hotel room for several hours when she was on a trip with friends.

“I never did anything about it,” Krauthamer wrote, “The simple answer to the question of why I never reported the rape is that I believe in the abolition of police and prisons.”

She stated:

The prospect of being a participant in other people’s incarceration is as alien to me as anything could be, to the point that I can only conceive of it in childish terms – how silly and strange it would be to have a group of people incarcerated at my expense when doing so would do nothing to fix the damage they have already so thoroughly done.

Krauthamer went on to write, “I don’t want to ruin the lives of my rapists and I don’t know if they have children. The only thing I want is for them to have never done what they did to me – and nothing, including sending them to prison, will ever change that reality.”

Social media users were quick to push back on her claims, one person writing, “She also avoided, or postponed the humiliation and blame that victims face when reporting rape.”

The user then pointed to how rapists feel empowered when there are no consequences, thus targeting more victims.

“These monsters are free to harm others and escalate their violence,” the person wrote. “Had she reported the crime in a timely manner, they might have been picked up and removed from the streets long enough to save someone else. Even if the whole thing fell through, they would have felt the heat of consequences nipping at their heels.”

In October, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police revealed data showing a rise in sex offenses over the course of 2025, 3 News reported.

“Weekly department statistics show more than 1,400 reports of sexual offenses so far in 2025. That’s up from about 1,200 at the same time last year. The majority involve rape and forcible fondling, each with more than 600 cases,” the article stated, adding, “Metro leaders say the rise reflects more survivors coming forward. Advocates believe the number of assaults may be higher because many survivors never report to the police.”

According to her X profile, Krauthamer works on “sexual violence & contemporary fiction” as a PhD candidate.