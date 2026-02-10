On Tuesday FBI director Kash Patel posted images of an armed, masked man that were taken outside Nancy Guthrie’s home.

USA Today noted that Guthrie was allegedly “abducted from her home outside Tucson, Arizona, in the early hours of February 1.”

Patel’s post focuses on images that law enforcement has been able to recover.

The post includes the text:

Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.

The post also says, “…as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”

Anyone with information pertaining to Guthrie or her whereabouts is asked to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit http://tips.fbi.gov.

Director Patel also released video taken from the camera outside Guthrie’s home:

