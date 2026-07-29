A 45-year-old man, charged with the homicide of a 49-year-old female Marine veteran with his high-powered pontoon boat, had a long rap sheet of speeding, drunk driving, and reckless behavior behind the wheel of a car, records presented this week in court showed.

Richard Stevenson, the driver, reportedly sat on the shore and wept that his “life was over” after his triple-motor pontoon, which was tracked at up to 80 miles an hour in a no wake zone, went airborne and fatally crashed into a smaller boat in front of it, according to prosecutors and witnesses, the New York Post reported.

Killed was Magdalena Jablonska as she was out on a quiet cruise with her fiancé on the Fox River near McHenry, about 60 miles north of Chicago. Her fiancé was at the wheel of their Crownline 20-foot boat.

Jablonska was decapitated by the impact, Fox News reported. Her fiancé was taken to the hospital, and his condition has not been released.

Nearby home cameras captured the speeding 31-foot pontoon on Saturday, with its nose up in the air and thus limiting the driver’s visibility, as it raced back and forth on the river, located near McHenry about 60 miles north of Chicago.

After being taken to the hospital with no serious injuries, Stevenson’s blood was drawn and showed a blood alcohol level of more than 2.36, nearly three times the legal limit to be driving a boat or a car. Witnesses who were with him reportedly said he had been pounding shots of Fireball Whiskey before the crash.

At a hearing Monday, McHenry County prosecutors presented Stevenson’s driving record, which included being “charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol on three prior occasions, Reckless Driving on three prior occasions, and previously committed four misdemeanor speeding offenses.”

“This man was a ticking time-bomb and that bomb went off this past Saturday on the Fox River,” Deputy Chief Brian Miller told the court. Stevenson was charged with “reckless homicide” and two counts of “aggravated driving under the influence”

According to Fox 32:

Prosecutors presented statements from several witnesses during Tuesday’s detention hearing. One passenger on Stevenson’s boat allegedly told investigators Stevenson was speeding in a no-wake zone and ignored repeated warnings to slow down. The witness also claimed Stevenson purchased Fireball whiskey at a gas station, drank two shots before getting on the river, drank at a bar/restaurant before the crash and consumed additional shots while operating the boat. The witness told law enforcement they saw Stevenson stumbling on the dock when he left the establishment yet got behind the wheel of the boat. That same witness also said he feared for his safety.

Jablonska’s sister created a GoFundMe page that urged people to donate to dog shelters, which were her sister’s passion.

“Magdalena was always the sunshine wherever she went,” she wrote. “As a U.S. Marine it was natural that Magdalena was always helping someone in need.”

Stevenson was a vice president in the equipment and sales department of an area crane company and has since been fired, a company spokesman told the Lake & McHenry County Scanner.

Stevenson’s attorney asked for home monitoring and alcohol testing while his client waited for trial, but Judge Cynthia D. Lamb denied it, saying based on his driving record and drinking at the time of the accident the defendant poses “a real and present threat” to the community.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on August 5.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.