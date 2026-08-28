A woman is accused of smashing a gate near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Alexa Rae Scharf of Loxahatchee, who authorities said drove into a closed Secret Service checkpoint, parked, grabbed a hose and told an agent she was there “for the car wash,” the New York Post reported Friday.

As the agent tried to capture a photo of her license plate, the suspect got back into her car and allegedly drove toward him. However, he was able to move out of harm’s way.

The woman took off and her vehicle was eventually located inside another estate where a gated entrance had been smashed. That was where they also spotted the suspect walking around before she jumped back into her vehicle, reversed toward two police officers, and drove away, authorities said.

Officers pursued the suspect and Scharf finally stopped. She allegedly kept refusing to comply with authorities’ commands before being arrested.

“Police placed stop sticks beneath her tires and smashed the rear windshield and rear driver-side window, according to the charging documents,” the outlet said.

CBS 12 cited court records that said Scharf has a DUI arrest from 2018 and was allegedly driving with a suspended license not long before the incident near Mar-a-Lago.

The outlet said the woman’s dog, a pit bull, charged and bit an officer at the scene. The animal was shot twice and died as a result. The condition of the officer who was bitten was unclear.

The suspect, who was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, felony fleeing, and resisting arrest, was freed from jail on a $16,000 bond. She was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, according to CBS12.

The outlet’s video showed the suspect during a court appearance on Thursday when Judge Donald W. Hafele questioned her:

This incident follows one in July 2025 in which a woman was accused of arriving at Mar-a-Lago with a gun and an “urgent message” for President Trump, Breitbart News reported.

And in February 2026 “An armed man was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after entering Mar-a-Lago’s secure perimeter, President Donald Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida,” Breitbart News said.