A Florida woman has been arrested after arriving at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club with a gun and “an urgent message” to deliver, according to police and local reports.

Trump was in Washington, DC, when Caroline Shaw, 49, allegedly went to the Mar-a-Lago Club’s south gate on the evening of July 7, the Palm Beach Daily News reported.

An arrest report obtained by the outlet states that Shaw, from Orlando, parked her gray Mercedes van on Southern Boulevard and approached the gate on foot, claiming she was there to speak with the president and deliver an urgent message.

She allegedly told Secret Service agents that she had firearms in her vehicle, and the arrest report shows that a handgun was seized upon her arrest.

Court records show that she was charged with driving with a suspended license and failure to register a vehicle, with no charges related to trespassing on the property or making threats of any kind.

Shaw’s vehicle registration expired in December of 2021, and her driver’s license was suspended in April 2023 after she failed to pay traffic tickets, police said.

Jail and court records show that she remained at the Palm Beach County Jail on a $2,000 bond and pleaded not guilty on July 8.

Judge Donald Hafele ordered her to have no contact with the president or any of his properties, the local outlet reported, adding that Palm Beach Police also filed a petition to remove her access to firearms for one year.

