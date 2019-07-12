Ex-Goldman Chief Lloyd Blankfein Calls Bernie Sanders a Snob

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 24: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks to a crowd at the She The People Presidential Forum at Texas Southern University on April 24, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Many of the Democrat presidential candidates are attending the forum to focus on issues important to …
Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Former Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein on Friday accused Democrat presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders of picking on him out of snobbery.

Blankfein was born in the Bronx in 1954 but raised in the Linden Houses, a working-class housing project in the East New York section of Brooklyn. The housing projects were noted for their close-knit intimacy of predominantly Jewish families in their first decade but turned violent in the late 1960s. In 1993, East New York set a record by racking up 125 killings in a single year.

Sanders was born 14 years earlier and as a child lived in the tree-lined, middle-class Jewish, Italian, and Irish neighborhood of Midwood in Brooklyn. Midwood has been described as a pleasant mix of “urban and suburban.”

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.