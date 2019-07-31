A Phoenix man went viral last Tuesday after he stood outside in the 110-degree heat handing out resumes.

The man, Patrick Hoagland, had recently been laid off from his company and decided to pound the pavement in his search for work.

Melissa DiGianfilippo, the owner of a marketing and PR company, shared a photo of him on the road with his resume on her social media accounts.

I was driving down Camelback Rd in Phx near my office and saw this guy on the side of the road with a smile in 110-degree heat, with a sign asking people to take his resume. I love that he was not asking for a handout, just for people to consider him for a job. #pleaseshare #job pic.twitter.com/5QAUpCkGWk — MelissaDiGianfilippo (@MelissaPR) July 23, 2019

“I was driving down Camelback Rd in Phx near my office and saw this guy on the side of the road with a smile in 110-degree heat, with a sign asking people to take his resume,” DiGianfilippo tweeted. “I love that he was not asking for a handout, just for people to consider him for a job.”

The photo of Hoagland and his resume went viral, and many people started considering him for positions.

“All of them performed well, but LinkedIn was insane,” DiGianfilippo told KTAR. “I’m still getting reshares every minute. It’s had thousands of reshares and comments.”

He was able to connect with DiGianfilippo and told her he received hundreds of inquiries and six requests for interviews.

Hoagland narrowed down the job offers until one week later, when he accepted a position. He started his new job with Flatline Concrete Grinding Company on Friday, KAKE reported.

Hoagland had only been out of work for one to two weeks before he began handing out resumes.