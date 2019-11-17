Chinese State Media: Trade Phone Call Was ‘Constructive’

Chinese state media on Sunday said that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had a “constructive” phone conversation with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

It had been reported in American media that Mnuchin and Lighthizer were scheduled to talk with Liu on Friday. According to Xinhua, the two sides had “constructive discussions” Saturday moning. Given the time difference, this may mean Friday night in Washington, D.C.

Here is the report from Xinhua:

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue, held a phone conversation at the request of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Saturday morning. During their talks, the two sides had constructive discussions on each other’s core concerns in the “phase one” deal, and agreed to maintain close communication.

The White House has not confirmed the call.