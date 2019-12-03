Cyber Monday Sales Hit Record $9.2 billion

Cyber Monday set a new record of $9.2 billion in online sales, according to Adobe Analytics.

The final day of the extended four-day Thanksgiving shopping weekend saw online sales rise nearly 17 percent over 2018, data from Adobe showed.

Despite tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, China is likely to benefit from the higher level of spending by U.S. consumers. Top sellers online on Monday included “Frozen 2” Toys and LOL Surprise Dolls, according to Adobe. Those are primarily made in China.

The final tally from Adobe fell a bit short of its prediction for $9.4 billion in sales.

Online shopping is changing. About one-third of sales took place on mobile devices this year and the peak hour for shopping was much later than in years past, according to Adobe. In the past, people tended to shop during the workday, taking advantage of high-speed internet connections at their place of employment. This year around half of Cyber Monday sales came after traditional work hours, with sales peaking around 11 P.M. eastern time, according to Adobe.

The data comes from a realtime analysis from Adobe Analytics and is based on web transactions of 80 of the top 100 internet retailers in the U.S.