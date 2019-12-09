Peter Navarro: Impeachment Will Cost Nancy Pelosi the Speakership

Nancy Pelosi is letting impeachment stand in the way of passing a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Monday.

He added that the focus on impeachment could wind up costing her the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives.

“There is one person holding this up,” Navarro said in an interview Monday on Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM. “This thing is locked and loaded and ready for Nancy Pelosi to pull the trigger.

House Democrats have been delaying passage of the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement, or USMCA, for months. The Democrats have demanded tighter enforcement provisions for labor rules and other changes. Trump administration officials, however, say that Democrat lawmakers are now dragging their feet.

“Months ago, there were some legitimate issues about enforcement,” Navarro said. “Now it’s just an excuse.”

Navarro said that House Speaker Pelosi was focused on impeachment “instead of doing the people’s business.”

“I think it is going to cost her her speakership,” Navarro said.

He argued that voters would turn against newly elected Democrats in districts where Trump won the 2016 election but Democrats carried in the midterms.

“There are 31 Congressmen, freshman Democrats, in districts that the president won handily in 2016. They snuck in in 2018, promising that they would do the right thing for constituents in those districts,” Navarro said.