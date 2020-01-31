Republicans Rally Around the Trump Economy

Donald Trump likes to say this is the greatest economy of all time. Republicans consumers agree.

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index rose in January to 99.8, close to record highs. But consumer sentiment among Republicans is much higher, registering 125.9 on the University of Michigan’s index.

That is one of the highest scores ever recorded, according to records released Friday by the University of Michigan. It is the second-highest score of Trump’s presidency because it was topped briefly in October 2018 by a score of 126.4.

Not surprisingly, Republicans and Democrats tend to register higher consumer sentiment when their party holds the White House. But consumer sentiment among Democrats never rose so high during the presidency of Barack Obama.

Ronald Reagan won his landslide re-election in 1984. In January of that year, Republican consumer sentiment stood at 108.7.

Independents have warmed to the Trump economy. A year ago, consumer sentiment among independents sat at 90.7, the lowest rating of Trump’s presidency. Now, however, it stands at 96.3, and in recent months it has been as high as 100.

Even Democrats are less negative. In January of 2019, consumer sentiment among Democrats registered 74.3. A year later, it is 79.8