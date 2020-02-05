Private Payrolls Jump 291,000 in January

Businesses in the United States added 291,000 workers to private payrolls, according to a report Wednesday from ADP and Moody’s Analytics.

The figure represents the strongest gain in five years and was far above the 150,000 forecast.

This suggests hiring was especially strong in December, which was revised down 3,000 to a still solid 199,000.

Through much of the country, January was unusually warm and mild, which likely boosted hiring in some sectors, such as leisure and hospitality and construction. Leisure and hospitality added 96,000 jobs in the month. Construction added 47,000, according to ADP/Moody’s.

Manufacturing, where hiring was weak for much of last year, added 10,000, the most since February 2019.