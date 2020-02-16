Men-Only Barbershop Defends Decision to Kick Out Woman

A men-only barbershop is defending its decision to kick out an Oklahoma woman who claimed that she was asked to leave the shop because she was a woman.

Maliki Skowronski said she arrived at the barbershop with her husband when she was asked to leave before he could even sit down in the chair.

“The man kind of ignores my husband, directly approaches me and says, ‘I’m sorry, but we have a strict no women policy. You can’t be here,'” she told KFOR.

Daxton Nichols, the owner of King’s Kut’s in Ponca City, Oklahoma, said his shop has a strict no wives or girlfriends policy and said he thinks its no different than the way many women’s beauty salons operate.

“In New York City, there’s over 17 women’s only clubs where women can go and do the salon thing,” he said. “They can go get their nails done, hair done, talk business amongst each other, and do that whole women’s power hear me roar stuff.”

Nichols said his salon, like those, are considered private clubs.

Scott Seagraves, the stylist who asked Skowronski to leave, said he wanted to preserve the salon’s “man cave” environment and said his decision had nothing to do with discrimination.

“We want guys to be able to come in here and be guys and not have to worry what they say or what they talk about because there’s a lady present,” Seagraves said.

Nichols said people are getting offended over his rule “because they can,” while Skowronski said the policy is discriminatory and unfair.