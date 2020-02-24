Coronavirus Selloff Biggest Losers: Travel, Semiconductors, and Luxury Goods

U.S. stocks plunged Monday on concerns over the spread of coronavirus outbreaks.

Among the biggest decliners were stocks associated with global travel and leisure. Semiconductor and chipmakers were also hit hard.

Shares of American Airlines were down nearly 10 percent, making it one of the worst performing stocks included in the S&P 500. Delta shares were down 7.62 percent. Shares of United were down 4.2 percent. The airline sector overall was down 6.1 percent.

The big cruise companies were also hammered in Monday trading. Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises fell 8.28 percent. Shares of Norwegian Cruiselines were down nearly 10 percent. Carnival Cruise shares fell 8.9 percent. All were among the 20 worst performers on the S&P.

Expedia shares dropped by around 7.8 percent. Shares of Disney declined 4.1 percent. Wynn Resorts shares fell 4.6 percent and Las Vegas Sands shares were down by 4.2 percent. Shares of Marriot International fell by 5.5 percent.

The tech sector was also hit, with semiconductor stocks falling nearly 4.7 percent. Shares of AMD dropped 8 percent.

Shares of Tapestry, which owns Kate Spade and Coach, fell by around 8.6 percent.