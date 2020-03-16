Customer Leaves $2,500 Tip Before Bar Closes Due to Coronavirus

A generous customer is being noticed for leaving a $2,500 tip on his bill on Sunday at a local bar in Ohio before it was ordered to shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The random act of kindness came just hours after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that all bars and restaurants in the state had to close by 9 p.m. on Sunday because of the coronavirus outbreak. Takeout and delivery are still allowed under the order.

Coaches Bar and Grill tweeted about the experience and shared a photo of the receipt for proof. The customer left the $2,500 tip on a meal that cost $29.75.

When the going gets tough, the tough stay loyal. This loyal, amazing patron of Coaches on Bethel left the staff a $2500 tip to help lighten the losses during this required closing of Restaurants & Bars in Ohio. @OnCoaches @nbc4i @GovMikeDeWine @wsyx6 @DinoTrip @10TVBot pic.twitter.com/gAXxwSloIS — Dene' Sanfillipo (@dsanfillipo) March 16, 2020

Ohio is not the first state to close restaurants and bars statewide due to the coronavirus pandemic. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that his state would take similar measures on Monday evening. Governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut also announced that all restaurants, bars, and casinos would close as of 8 p.m. Monday evening.