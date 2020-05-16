Tennessee to Reopen Amusement Parks, Theaters Starting Next Week

Tennessee announced Friday that it would start reopening amusement parks and theaters, as well as lift capacity restrictions on restaurants and shops beginning next week.

Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group noted that 89 out of 95 counties in the state could lift capacity restrictions on businesses, adding that the next reopening phase for larger noncontact attractions would start as soon as May 22, WSMV reported.

Attractions included in the next phase of reopening include large museums, auditoriums, race tracks, and recreational parks. But restrictions keeping gatherings to no more than ten people will remain in place for now.

“We’re able to allow restaurants and retail businesses to operate at a greater capacity and large attractions to open in a safe and thoughtful way,” Republican Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement Friday.

A spokesperson for Dollywood told WBIR Friday that the theme park was working on its reopening plan as the state loosens its restrictions on large venues.

The state’s decision is made of several factors, including White House criteria they must meet in terms of coronavirus illnesses and hospitalizations. Tennessee has reported downward trajectories in both of those categories.

Davidson County, where the city of Nashville is located, logged 3,795 coronavirus cases and 42 deaths.