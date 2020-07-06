New York Times Publishes Radical Economic Manifesto Calling for Reparations

The New York Times devoted its entire “Sunday Review” section this weekend to an economic manifesto that lays out a radical left-wing vision for redesigning the American economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The manifesto, “The Economy We Need,” is the third part of a Times opinion series “on emerging from this crisis with a fair, resilient society.”

Today’s NYT just going for it. pic.twitter.com/vXNdDOQPnb — Matt Welch (@MattWelch) July 5, 2020

The Times focuses on redressing economic inequality as the main challenge — not economic growth, or job creation.

The lead editorial, among other ideas, calls for the Federal Reserve to target black unemployment instead of overall unemployment: “Instead of targeting overall unemployment, the Fed can correct its aim by targeting the Black unemployment rate. If the Fed provides enough stimulus to bring down Black unemployment, everyone benefits.”

Other economic proposals in the manifesto include a plan for banks to pay reparations: “First, [banks] must apologize for their culpability for and complicity in structural racism. Next, they must commit to serving black people as they do whites.” Four additional steps are proposed: “Cancel consumer debt for black customers”; “Eliminate banking fees for black customers”; “Provide interest-free mortgages to black home buyers”; “Provide interest-free loans to black-owned businesses.”

Another proposal calls for raising the inheritance tax — what Republicans call the “death tax,” because it is payable by the deceased (or their estates):