A McDonald’s worker has become Internet famous thanks to his kindness towards a young mom in Waynesville, Ohio.

When Brittany Reed left her son’s football practice Tuesday night, her two youngest children started crying because they were ready to eat dinner, according to KOAT.

She decided to take them to McDonald’s but after pulling up to the window to pay, Reed realized she did not have her purse.

“Welp now I wanted to cry. I look at the young man with tears in my eyes just from being stressed and annoyed and say ‘hun I am so sorry but I have to cancel that order I left my purse at home when we went to football tonight,'” she wrote in a Facebook post.

However, the young man immediately took out his wallet and swiped his own card to pay their bill.

“I was like wait no hun it’s ok I will come back through then he replies ‘no it’s totally fine, my pleasure,'” Reed recalled.

She snapped a picture of the young man who told her his name was Wyatt Jones and said he tried to talk her out of paying him back.

“I just want his parents to know how KIND & COMPASSIONATE your son was tonight! He made this stressed out momma pause for a moment and realize this is exactly what we parents are trying to do, raise great humans,” Reed continued.

When she returned to pay him back, Reed had to force Jones to take the cash because he did not want more than he paid for their meal.

Following the incident, Reed and her husband created a GoFundMe page for Jones when they learned he was working to save up for a car.

As of Saturday afternoon, the page had raised $19,981 of its $5,000 goal.

“Wyatt will now have enough money to buy a car and even start saving for college (or for whatever his post high school graduation career goals are)!” Reed said in an update.