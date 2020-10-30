CDC Allows No-Sail Order for Cruise Lines to Expire This Weekend

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will let its no-sail order expire over the weekend, the agency announced Friday.

“The no-sail order has been in place since mid-March due to the coronavirus but will expire on Saturday night and not be extended,” according to WESH.

Although the order is scheduled to end, cruises will not begin on Sunday, the report continued:

The order will be replaced with a new conditional sail order that will remain in effect until either Nov. 1, 2021, the expiration of the declaration of a public health emergency or when CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield decides to end it. Cruise lines will have to prove to the CDC that its COVID-19 protocols are effective before they will be allowed to sail with passengers.

“Before cruises can welcome back any customers in the U.S., companies will need to implement COVID-19 safety measures, establish lab capacity to be able to test all crew members and future passengers, and participate in a mock voyage,” according to WBNS.