White House Spox: GOP Is Party of ‘American Workers’

The election results show that “the Republican Party has become the American workers,” said a Thursday tweet from the White House’s deputy press secretary, Judd Deere.

The language is different from prior descriptions of the GOP as the party of entrepreneurs and employees.

Other GOP politicians are pushing the same big-tent populist message.

Republicans in Washington are going to have a very hard time processing this. But the future is clear: we must be a working class party, not a Wall Street party https://t.co/nlPcA0ypnl — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 5, 2020

Americans of all races voted Republican yesterday because we're proud of our country and will defend it to the death. The best is yet to come! — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 4, 2020

Trump lost #Miami by 30% in 16 A multi-ethnic working class coalition in #MiamiDade cut that margin to 7% in 20 That’s the future for the #GOP — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 4, 2020