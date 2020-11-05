White House Spox: GOP Is Party of ‘American Workers’

The election results show that “the Republican Party has become the American workers,” said a Thursday tweet from the White House’s deputy press secretary, Judd Deere.
— Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere) November 5, 2020
The language is different from prior descriptions of the GOP as the party of entrepreneurs and employees.
Other GOP politicians are pushing the same big-tent populist message.
Republicans in Washington are going to have a very hard time processing this. But the future is clear: we must be a working class party, not a Wall Street party https://t.co/nlPcA0ypnl
— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 5, 2020
Americans of all races voted Republican yesterday because we're proud of our country and will defend it to the death.
The best is yet to come!
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 4, 2020
Trump lost #Miami by 30% in 16
A multi-ethnic working class coalition in #MiamiDade cut that margin to 7% in 20
That’s the future for the #GOP
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 4, 2020
Last night House Republicans grew our party—welcoming our most diverse class, led by an historic number of conservative women.
Americans sent Pelosi a clear message: STOP putting the radical left over workers/families.
RT if you knew the so-called experts were WRONG all along!
— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) November 4, 2020
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.