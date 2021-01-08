Report: Manchin Says ‘Absolutely Not’ On New Stimulus Checks

Sen. Joe Manchin said Friday he would “absolutely not” support a new round of stimulus checks.
Asked about stimulus checks in an interview with the Washington Post, Manchin reportedly said: “Absolutely not. No. Getting people vaccinated, that’s job No. 1.”
Stocks dropped from all time highs after news of Manchin’s remarks broke. Many investors had assumed that Democrat control of the Senate following the sweep in the Georgia run-offs guaranteed a new round of stimulus payments.
“How is the money that we invest now going to help us best to get jobs back and get people employed? And I can’t tell you that sending another check out is gonna do that to a person that’s already got a check,” Manchin said.
