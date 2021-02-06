The town of Santa Maria Valley on California’s Central Coast offered visitors who stay for an extended amount of time $100 to spend on their trip, and it sold out in record time.

According to the website, the promotion was only available to the first 500 people who signed up. However, there is a waiting list travelers can sign up for if they are still interested in the $100 “stimulus.”

“Our $100 stimulus offer is currently sold out, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still plan a visit! Explore lodging, dining, and attractions and start planning your next getaway,” the website stated.

In order for visitors to qualify for the $100 gift card, they have to spend at least two nights at a participating hotel in the Santa Maria Valley before March 31, according to the website.

Once visitors book their hotel accommodations, they have to fill out a form to get their “stimulus.” Visitors who qualify will see the gift cards waiting for them at their hotels.

The $100 cards can be used at any of 34 tasting rooms or 50 restaurants in the Santa Maria Valley.

The $100 can also be used at breweries, attractions, and vineyards in the area.

Although the area is trying to attract additional visitors, area businesses are still following California’s coronavirus guidelines.

Under the website’s terms and conditions, any gift card recipients who do not follow state coronavirus guidelines “will be disqualified” from the promotion.