WSJ Fact-Checks the Fact-Checkers on Biden Family Business

In a column for the Wall Street Journal, James Freeman skewers Facebook and Politifact for suppressing “news and commentary about Biden family influence peddling .”

From the Wall Street Journal:

Perhaps PolitiFact should spend less time “fact-checking” and more time fact-gathering. There’s certainly a need for some journalism applied to this subject given the remarkable sums collected from overseas energy players by Biden entities despite a lack of energy expertise or experience within the family.

Beyond oil, your correspondent humbly submits that even Biden energy deals that don’t involve fossil fuels still deserve scrutiny. Peter Schweizer is the author of the fascinating book, “Profiles in Corruption.” Last year he wrote in the New York Post about Joe Biden’s brother Frank Biden during the period when Vice President Biden was playing a leading role in U.S. policy on Latin America:

On Oct. 4, 2016, the Costa Rican Ministry of Public Education signed a letter of intent with Frank’s company, Sun Fund Americas. The project involved allowing a company called GoSolar to operate solar power facilities in Costa Rica. The previous year, the Obama-Biden administration’s OPIC had authorized a $6.5 million taxpayer-backed loan for the project.