Ford Set To Unveil All-Electric F-150 on May 19

Ford will unveil an all-electric version of its ultra-popular F-150 truck on May 19 at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, the company said Monday.

The vehicle has been branded as the F-150 Lightning. The gas-powered F-150 is America’s best selling automobile.

“Every so often, a new vehicle comes along that disrupts the status quo and changes the game … Model T, Mustang, Prius, Model 3. Now comes the F-150 Lightning,” said Ford President and CEO Jim Farley. “America’s favorite vehicle for nearly half a century is going digital and fully electric. F-150 Lightning can power your home during an outage; it’s even quicker than the original F-150 Lightning performance truck; and it will constantly improve through over-the-air updates.”

The release of the F-150 will be livestreamed across dozens of platforms, the compaany said.

The vehicle will be produced at the Ford Rouge Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

Shares of Ford rose from around $11.81 prior to the announcement to $11.90.