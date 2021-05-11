Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is providing relief to those in the state filling up their gas tanks after a cyberattack crippled one of the largest gas pipelines in the U.S.

Kemp told reporters Tuesday that he signed an executive order halting the collection of state taxes on car fuel and diesel through Saturday night.

Kemp’s executive order also impacts trucks that carry fuel and prohibits price gouging at the pump.

“Today, I have issued an executive order that increases the weight limit for trucks transporting fuel, providing more supply for stations as they receive deliveries,” Kemp said.

“While not all price increases qualify as gouging, we do want to make clear that anyone taking advantage of this disruption and making a quick buck off the back of Georgians will not be tolerated,” Kemp added.

Colonial Pipeline had to shut down much of its operations due to the ransomware attack. The attack, in turn, caused shortages of fuel at gas stations and long lines at the pump across the country.