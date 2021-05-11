Pipeline Ransomware Attack Fuels Gas Station Shortages, Long Lines

The Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack and the subsequent concerns about gas prices is fueling a gas shortage on the East Coast, according to preliminary reports on social media.

Colonial Pipeline, a critical source of fuel on the East Coast of the United States, shut down its operations on Friday after the cyberattack, prompting concerns that gas prices would rise.

The Biden administration repeatedly reassured Americans on Monday afternoon the United States was not experiencing a gas shortage.

“At this point in time, I would just reiterate: We don’t see a supply issue,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at the daily press briefing.

Later Monday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency, suspending vehicle fuel regulations to help alleviate the shortage.

By Monday evening, Psaki issued a statement acknowledging gas supply shortages.

“The Administration is continually assessing the impact of this ongoing incident on fuel supply for the East Coast,” she wrote. “We are monitoring supply shortages in parts of the Southeast and are evaluating every action the Administration can take to mitigate the impact as much as possible.”

President Joe Biden promised a swift government approach to the ransomware attack and that he was tracking it very closely.

“The agencies across the government have attacked quifly — quickly to mitigate any impact on our fuel supply,” he said Monday afternoon.

Reporters in South Carolina independently noted shortages in their areas of the state.

This is crazy. I stopped for gas just now having no idea what was happening. It’s out. People here told me they’d been to other stations and found the same. pic.twitter.com/7LDVdUXPo4 — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) May 11, 2021

This gas station in Robbinsville is all out of gas. Clerk said manager told her it could be five days before they have gas again. Says phone has been ringing off the hook of people calling around to find gas @WLOS_13 pic.twitter.com/SCcwmb1Pc0 — Caitlyn Penter (@CaitlynWLOS) May 10, 2021

This is the gas station across the street. Long line for gas. @WLOS_13 pic.twitter.com/mxaX7QU9a0 — Caitlyn Penter (@CaitlynWLOS) May 10, 2021

LISTEN!

People are waking up this morning and heading straight to the gas station. Why?

There’s a state of emergency declared in #NorthCarolina in response to the #ColonialPipeline #cyber attack. I’ll tell you when you can expect relief, if any, at 7. @FOX46News #GoodDayCharlotte pic.twitter.com/ucPVYJUDUL — Destiny McKeiver (@DestinyM_TV) May 11, 2021

Uhhhh I’m in North Carolina and everything thing was normal when I left the house two hours ago and now all the gas stations are closed. All of them. — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) May 10, 2021

Good morning y’all! There’s a gas shortage throughout the Carolinas due to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. These are pics from a gas station in S. CLT. Join me on #WakeUpCLT, I have the rundown on when all of this is expected to be over b/c it’s annoying. 😩 @wcnc pic.twitter.com/EfD2zMJWGP — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) May 11, 2021

Others wryly noted that it was a sign of “Biden’s America,” hearkening back to the gas shortages of the 1970s.

Ok so the tiny gas station by my house has premium left and if you Venmo me $10 I’ll give you directions. Don’t judge. This is Biden’s America. I’m gonna do what I got to do to survive. — Daniel Bostic (@debostic) May 11, 2021

Are you seeing longer lines at the gas station??

This is the scene in Murphy, NC.

Via WCNG radio. pic.twitter.com/65Mgcg2D5z — Brian Smith WTVC (@StormTrackBrian) May 10, 2021

And the gas station I always get gas at is out. Fun to find out about this whole hack job when you’re sitting at 40 miles til E 🏼‍♀️ — Mandy Edwards (@memktgservices) May 10, 2021

This gas station in Robbinsville is all out of gas. Clerk said manager told her it could be five days before they have gas again. Says phone has been ringing off the hook of people calling around to find gas @WLOS_13 pic.twitter.com/SCcwmb1Pc0 — Caitlyn Penter (@CaitlynWLOS) May 10, 2021

Based off the two conversations with my local gas station managers, it isn’t panic buying that is causing the shortage. They’re not getting refueled. So the pipeline hack is clearly having an effect. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) May 10, 2021

Hampstead NC pic.twitter.com/6S9Fc7VkwI — THE Notorious Paulie (@notoriouspaulie) May 11, 2021

Good morning y’all! There’s a gas shortage throughout the Carolinas due to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. These are pics from a gas station in S. CLT. Join me on #WakeUpCLT, I have the rundown on when all of this is expected to be over b/c it’s annoying. 😩 @wcnc pic.twitter.com/EfD2zMJWGP — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) May 11, 2021